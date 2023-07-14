News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Detached Blackpool house has uninterrupted sea views from prime Queens Promende position

A simply stunning three bedroomed home which is ready to walk into.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Its luxury living with high-spec fixtures and fittings and the most amazing views from the balcony on the first floor. Prime position for Blackpool’s incredible sunsets! It’s on the market for £415,000 with Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Apartment inside former Miners' Convalescent Home in Blackpool is Admiral Point gem with two bedrooms

Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace

Stunning mews property on Clifton Drive North in Lytham with direct access to the beach

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

7. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
National World

8. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveEdwardian