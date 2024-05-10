It’s almost falling down - but not quite - and is a dream investors’ opportunity. It’s on Midgeland Road, end terraced and some of the rooms can’t even be accessed. It’s a time warp with remnants of its past as a reminder of how little care has been taken of it in years. There are three bedrooms, a through lounge and a west facing garden. It’s up for auction with McDonald Estate Agents for £56,000
Breathtaking sea views create beach feel for Cleveleys three storey town house for sale on North Promenade
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.