Derelict Blackpool house on Midgeland Road is investor's dream with auction price of £56k

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 10th May 2024, 09:14 BST

If there was ever a house which needed some TLC then this is it.

It’s almost falling down - but not quite - and is a dream investors’ opportunity. It’s on Midgeland Road, end terraced and some of the rooms can’t even be accessed. It’s a time warp with remnants of its past as a reminder of how little care has been taken of it in years. There are three bedrooms, a through lounge and a west facing garden. It’s up for auction with McDonald Estate Agents for £56,000

