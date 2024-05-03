17 photos of exquisite detached house for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde set in exclusive development

This has the wow factor and is one of four properties in an exclusively designed cul-de-sac.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:09 BST

The Hamptons is within easy reach of Poulton’s cafe culture and train links and is just off Hardhorn Road. As with all Waldron built homes, there is high quality of fitments throughout. It has four or five bedrooms and two reception rooms as well as a study and private landscaped gardens. It’s on the market for £780k with Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

1. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

2. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

3. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

4. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

5. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

6. The Hamptons, Poulton-le-Fylde

Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast

