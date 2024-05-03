The pool set in a 56ft long annex is like nothing else and it has a gym larger than the ground floors in many houses. It epitomises class, elegence and modern living. There’s a garden room, 6 reception rooms, 4 ensuite bedrooms and a self contained two bedroomed apartment. It’s a dream house but for most of us we’d need a lottery win. There’s an EV point too. Let the pictures do the talking...