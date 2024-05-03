Astounding million pound house in Regent Avenue, Lytham for sale with swimming pool and gym

This incredible mansion is described as an executive house and comes with everything you would expect with a price tag just short of £3m

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:51 BST

The pool set in a 56ft long annex is like nothing else and it has a gym larger than the ground floors in many houses. It epitomises class, elegence and modern living. There’s a garden room, 6 reception rooms, 4 ensuite bedrooms and a self contained two bedroomed apartment. It’s a dream house but for most of us we’d need a lottery win. There’s an EV point too. Let the pictures do the talking...

It’s on the market with Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM for £2,995,000

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Frank Wyles and Co, LYTHAM

