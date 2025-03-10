On the market for £365,000 with Unique Estate Agency, Ivy Cottage is a beautifully presented 3-bedroom semi-detached period property located in the heart of Ansdell, offering easy access to local amenities, transport links, and schools.

The property retains several original features, providing a charming and spacious home - the entrance opens into a feature hallway with Karndean wood-effect flooring, the lounge features a bay window and a fireplace with a pine surround, and the formal dining room includes an open fireplace with a cast iron surround.

The rear of the house offers a large breakfast kitchen with wood block work surfaces, a breakfast bar, and modern appliances, including a Baumatic hob and electric oven. while a handy utility area with Armitage Belfast sink leads to the south-facing rear garden.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a freestanding cast iron bath, a shower, and a feature radiator, while externally this home boasts a cottage-style front garden and a private, low-maintenance south-facing rear garden with raised planters and off-road parking accessed via a timber gate.

Set back from the road offering a smidge more privacy, this home also benefits from gas central heating with a Baxi combi boiler. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

