Located within the former Miners Home on Queens Promenade, the property is individually designed with an impressive ‘living kitchen’ flooded with natural light.
It’s a unique home with two generously sized bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities. A vaulted-style ceiling offers breathtaking living and entertaining space. At the front is a superb, large glazed entrance vestibule.
It’s on the market for £149,950 with Martin & Co, Blackpool
ICYMI: 19 stunning pictures inside Blackpool seafront mansion for sale on Queen's Promenade with a huge price slash
I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything