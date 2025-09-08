Buy a slice of Blackpool's history with incredible 2 bed apartment for sale that's flooded with natural light

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a magnificent apartment in one of Blackpool’s most historic landmark buildings.

Located within the former Miners Home on Queens Promenade, the property is individually designed with an impressive ‘living kitchen’ flooded with natural light.

It’s a unique home with two generously sized bedrooms, both with en-suite facilities. A vaulted-style ceiling offers breathtaking living and entertaining space. At the front is a superb, large glazed entrance vestibule.

It’s on the market for £149,950 with Martin & Co, Blackpool

ICYMI: 19 stunning pictures inside Blackpool seafront mansion for sale on Queen's Promenade with a huge price slash

I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything

Admiral Point, Blackpool

1. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Admiral Point, Blackpool

2. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Admiral Point, Blackpool

3. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Admiral Point, Blackpool

4. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Admiral Point, Blackpool

5. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Admiral Point, Blackpool

6. Martin & Co, Blackpool

Admiral Point, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySpaceBlackpoolQueen
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice