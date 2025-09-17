A spacious lounge leads into a bright sunroom, perfect for relaxing with side sea views of Blackpool Promenade.
Set in a secure building with lift access, intercom system, residential parking, and generous storage, it’s an ideal coastal retreat.
Offered leasehold with a 999-year lease, no ground rent, and an annual service charge of £1,300, this is low-maintenance seaside living at its finest.
Take a tour...
