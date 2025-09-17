Blackpool property: Stylish promenade flat for sale with 2 bedrooms and seaviews is an ideal coastal retreat

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a recently renovated, stylish two-bedroom flat which offers a brand new kitchen, bathroom and windows.

A spacious lounge leads into a bright sunroom, perfect for relaxing with side sea views of Blackpool Promenade.

Set in a secure building with lift access, intercom system, residential parking, and generous storage, it’s an ideal coastal retreat.

Offered leasehold with a 999-year lease, no ground rent, and an annual service charge of £1,300, this is low-maintenance seaside living at its finest.

Take a tour...

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

