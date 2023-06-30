Blackpool house is investor's dream at £20,000 with Auction House South Yorkshire through Zoopla
This house on High Street is on the market for just £20k – and it has five bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
It’s an absolute dream for an investor but it needs plenty of work. Originally a guest house, it’s ideal for a rental property with a potential income of £30k a year. There’s a viewing on Saturday July 8 at 10am and the auction with Auction House South Yorkshire takes place on July 11. You have to register to bid. For full details visit Zoopla
