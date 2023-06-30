News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool house is investor's dream at £20,000 with Auction House South Yorkshire through Zoopla

This house on High Street is on the market for just £20k – and it has five bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

It’s an absolute dream for an investor but it needs plenty of work. Originally a guest house, it’s ideal for a rental property with a potential income of £30k a year. There’s a viewing on Saturday July 8 at 10am and the auction with Auction House South Yorkshire takes place on July 11. You have to register to bid. For full details visit Zoopla

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

High Street, Blackpool

High Street, Blackpool

Auction House South Yorkshire

Auction House South Yorkshire

Auction House South Yorkshire

Auction House South Yorkshire

