Stunning contemporary home in Holly Wood Way, Blackpool with stylish kitchen and sun deck
This beautiful detached home was only built in recent years but has been improved further by its owners.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
It has four double bedrooms and is sleek and stylish to evoke a contemporary feel. It’s on the market for £339,950 with McDonald Estate Agents, through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Immaculate detached house on Newton Drive is on the market for average UK house price
Blackpool property for sale: Contemporary four bedroomed home in Lytham has sleek, ultra-modern design and a pool
Blackpool area homes for sale: 17 exquisite pictures of German Huf Haus in Ballam Road, Lytham, on the market for £1.6m
Page 1 of 2