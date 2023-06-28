News you can trust since 1873
Stunning contemporary home in Holly Wood Way, Blackpool with stylish kitchen and sun deck

This beautiful detached home was only built in recent years but has been improved further by its owners.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

It has four double bedrooms and is sleek and stylish to evoke a contemporary feel. It’s on the market for £339,950 with McDonald Estate Agents, through Rightmove

McDonald, Fylde Coast

1. Holly Wood Way, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

2. Holly Wood Way, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

3. Holly Wood Way

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

4. Holly Wood Way

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

5. Holly Wood Way

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

6. Holly Wood Way

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

7. Holly Wood Way

McDonald, Fylde Coast


McDonald, Fylde Coast

8. Holly Wood Way, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast


