Tucked away in Blackpool Old Road, the detached property has character and charm. It’s unique and has four double bedrooms as wellas three bathroom suites. It’s immaculately presented throughout with beautiful landscaped, low maintenance gardens. It’s a real box ticker. It’s on the market for £650k with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde
