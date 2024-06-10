Blackpool for sale: Barn conversion in Carleton is tucked away in discreet private road

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST

This beautiful converted barn is unique in so many ways.

Tucked away in Blackpool Old Road, the detached property has character and charm. It’s unique and has four double bedrooms as wellas three bathroom suites. It’s immaculately presented throughout with beautiful landscaped, low maintenance gardens. It’s a real box ticker. It’s on the market for £650k with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Blackpool Old Road, Carleton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Blackpool Road, Carleton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Blackpool Road, Carleton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Blackpool Road, Carleton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Blackpool Old Road, Carleton

Blackpool Old Road, Carleton

