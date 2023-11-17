News you can trust since 1873
15 renovated Blackpool properties for sale which are £200k and under

We’ve handpicked 15 of the best renovated properties for sale on Rightmove.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT

They are all £200,000 and under and have undergone major renovations to bring them up to a high standard. They are stunning properties and are all within a reasonable price range.

In case you missed them: Ultra luxury 4 bed Blackpool mega home in Midgeland Road with two log cabins and a tree house on the market

Heron's Reach detached house with green side location is a Blackpool gem for sale

Riverside location for Poolfoot Farm House for sale in Singleton with 6 beds and close to Blackpool

Some of the renovated houses on the market now

1. Blackpool's renovated homes for sale

Some of the renovated houses on the market now Photo: National World

This lovely house is on the market for £190,000. It was renovated in 2022

2. Ribchester Avenue, Blackpool

This lovely house is on the market for £190,000. It was renovated in 2022 Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

With three bedrooms, this is on the market fro £155k

3. Lichfield Road, Blackpool

With three bedrooms, this is on the market fro £155k Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a new kitchen, bathroom and modern design. It's up for £150k

4. Angers Hill Road, Blackpool

Newly renovated 3 bedroom home with a new kitchen, bathroom and modern design. It's up for £150k Photo: Purplebricks New Homes, Nationwide

This is on the market for £150,000

5. Coriander Close, Bispham

This is on the market for £150,000 Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

This beautifully renovated home is located in the heart of Blackpool and is on the market for £150k

6. Alston Road, Blackpool

This beautifully renovated home is located in the heart of Blackpool and is on the market for £150k Photo: Strike, Nationwide

