11 Blackpool properties on the market for £100,000

This varied range of properties are all available to buy right now for £100k or offers above.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

If you’re after a house at the cheaper end of the market, then these could be for you. They are all marketed through local estate agents and are advertised on Rightmove

In case you missed them: Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail

Spacious home in Raikes Parade off Whitegate Drive in Blackpool hits the market for £200k

Three bedroomed semi-detached

1. Collins Avenue, Blackpool

Three bedroomed semi-detached Photo: Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Three bedroomed terraced house

2. Hawthorn Road, Blackpool

Three bedroomed terraced house Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Two bedroomed terraced house

3. Chiselhurst Avenue, Blackpool

Two bedroomed terraced house Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Two bedroomed semi-detached which needs work

4. Harley Road, Blackpool

Two bedroomed semi-detached which needs work Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Three bedroomed semi-detached

5. Royal Bank Road, Blackpool

Three bedroomed semi-detached Photo: Bettermove, Nationwide

End of terraced two bedroomed house

6. Harcourt Road, Blackpool

End of terraced two bedroomed house Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Three bedroomed semi-detached with no onward chain

7. Jeffrey Square, Blackpool

Three bedroomed semi-detached with no onward chain Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Three bedroomed mid-terraced house

8. Cunlifee Road, Blackpool

Three bedroomed mid-terraced house Photo: Yopa, North West

