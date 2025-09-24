Walterz Entertainment Centre is giving christmas parties a big twist this year with new exciting festive packages and the chance to hire out the whole venue.

This season the Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining is giving Christmas parties an exciting twist with packages that range from intimate festive gatherings to full-scale Winter Wonderland takeovers.

For small groups the Jingle Jamboree offers bowling, AR darts and drink tokens in one neat bundle, while Christmas Carol-oke adds karaoke into the mix.

Larger groups can step things up with The Big Top Christmas Bash - a mix of bowling, darts, shuffleboard and karaoke across multiple lanes and booths designed for 40 people or more.

But the real showstopper is full venue hire. The Weekend Winter Wonderland package gives companies or big groups exclusive access for up to 150 guests.

From 7pm to 10pm partygoers can take over every corner of Walterz from the bowling alleys, darts, shuffleboards, karaoke booths to a live DJ, photobooth and festive food.

For midweek celebrations the Merry Go Round package offers the same full access with an earlier finish ideal for office parties looking to keep things lively but practical.

The Café at Walterz is serving up a brand-new Gaming Menu alongside a festive feast created by Chef Nathan Shaw.

The new menu will be serving up everything from juicy homemade sliders and tempting tasting platters to piggy fries topped with Chef Nathan Shaw’s signature baconaise and crispy macaroni cheese bites in the games area.

Think retro street eats with a modern twist - loaded fries, buttermilk chicken tenders and secret sauces made from scratch you’ll want to bottle and take home. A fully stocked bar is also available to toast the champions.

Café at Walterz is also offering a brand new Christmas menu for an office party or seasonal get together with friends from Monday 17th November to Sunday 21st December which offers two tasty courses for £19.99 or three tempting courses for £27.99.

Festive food highlights include: a giant cumberland pig in blanket with cranberry ketchup, wholegrain mustard, crispy shallots, garlic buttered parmesan roasties and turkey gravy; to pan seared, herb crusted cod loin with katsu sauce, crushed minted peas and garlic buttered roasties; followed by Italian meringue amarena cherry pavlova or good old Christmas pud.

If you’re after something more casual the venue is also hosting open Christmas Party Nights on Saturday 13th and Friday 19th December.