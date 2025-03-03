With the cuisine having become a staple of the modern British food scene, Chinese food has enjoyed widespread popularity in the country every since it emerged in the mid-20th century.
Chinese migrants, primarily from Hong Kong, first came to these shores in the late 19th century, settling in large numbers in port cities like London, Liverpool, and Cardiff and bringing with them their own culinary traditions.
Restaurants began to open local Brits’ eyes to Cantonese cooking, with Chinese food taking off after the second world war due to the increased availability of affordable places to eat and an increasing willingness to try new things.
The distinctive flavours inherent to Chinese food as well as the convenience of takeaway dining meant that Chinese takeaways exploded in the 1960s and 1970s, with dishes like sweet and sour chicken, chow mein, and egg fried rice gaining in popularity.
Today, Chinese food can be found everywhere in the UK, competing with Indian food for the title of the nation’s favourite takeaway. Here we’ve ranked some of the very best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Fylde Coast...
