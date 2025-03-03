With the cuisine having become a staple of the modern British food scene, Chinese food has enjoyed widespread popularity in the country every since it emerged in the mid-20th century.

Chinese migrants, primarily from Hong Kong, first came to these shores in the late 19th century, settling in large numbers in port cities like London, Liverpool, and Cardiff and bringing with them their own culinary traditions.

Restaurants began to open local Brits’ eyes to Cantonese cooking, with Chinese food taking off after the second world war due to the increased availability of affordable places to eat and an increasing willingness to try new things.

The distinctive flavours inherent to Chinese food as well as the convenience of takeaway dining meant that Chinese takeaways exploded in the 1960s and 1970s, with dishes like sweet and sour chicken, chow mein, and egg fried rice gaining in popularity.

Today, Chinese food can be found everywhere in the UK, competing with Indian food for the title of the nation’s favourite takeaway. Here we’ve ranked some of the very best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the Fylde Coast...

Also, be sure not to miss…

1 . Peking Express 190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Wok Spice 15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Seasons 10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Great Wall 29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

5 . South Sea 519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 3.8 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales