One of the world's best hotels in Blackpool launches 'luxurious' new menu

Blackpool’s Boulevard Hotel - a three times winner of the World Luxury Hotel Awards - is shaking up its restaurant menu as new general manager, Philip Gahrmann takes the helm.

The hotel in the shadows of the world famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort was crowned Northern Europe’s Best Luxury Hotel in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for 2023 and 2024, and hotel bosses are keen to keep the menu “fresh and luxurious”.

The new items on offer at Boulevard’s Beachside Restaurant include dishes like lobster ravioli, beetroot cured salmon, vegan sundried tomato gnocchi, and coconut, chilli, lime and mango panna cotta.

The plates have been brought to life by Northcote trained head chef, Andrew Derbyshire, who said the new dishes reflect the feel of the hotel.

“Boulevard is luxurious and comforting, and that’s exactly what we wanted to recreate in this new menu. We want our guests to feel elevated from the moment they check in, until the moment they leave, so it’s really important to us that we’re serving food that enhances their stay,” he said.

The seafront property opened in 2019, and sits adjacent to Pleasure Beach Resort. It has 120 rooms including suites and family rooms, all of which have a variety of views – from across Blackpool’s coastline to of the theme park’s award-winning rides and rollercoasters.

Boulevard is also equipped with a state-of-the-art conference centre, a gym, private dining rooms, and VIP entrance to Pleasure Beach, as well as the bar and restaurant.

The Beachside Restaurant is open to hotel guests and non-residents, and can either be booked at reception or online through Boulevard’s website.