One of Blackpool’s restaurants is celebrating the new season with a mouth-watering autumn menu packed with comforting flavours and classic dishes.

Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian on Talbot Road has unveiled a brand-new menu that blends the bold tastes of New York with timeless Italian favourites – perfect for cosy evenings out as the weather turns colder.

The refreshed line-up features a range of tempting new starters, including Mushroom & Rosemary Arancini, a Long Clawson Blue Stilton and Poached Pear Salad and Crispy Butterfly Prawns.

For mains, diners can expect Marco’s signature approach to hearty, comforting food with stand-out dishes like Pollo Milanese Tagliolini, Pomodoro Strozzapreti and Sticky Pork Ribs sitting alongside the restaurant’s much-loved steaks, grilled meats and sourdough pizzas.

Specialities such as Bistecca Alla Fiorentina T-Bone and Grilled Salmon Béarnaise add a touch of indulgence for those looking to treat themselves.

No meal would be complete without dessert, and the new menu doesn’t disappoint.

Guests can round things off with classics including a 1930s-style New York Knickerbocker Glory, Tiramisu or silky Panna Cotta.

Executive head chef Phil Andrews said the new menu captures everything diners love about Marco’s approach to food.

“The new menu reflects everything that’s wonderful and exciting about Marco’s food philosophy, with special dishes to suit every palate and budget,” he added.

“Top quality steaks sit alongside a varied range of plates inspired by New York and Italy and makes this restaurant one of the best places to dine out this autumn.”

There’s also a set-menu deal designed to offer exceptional value.

Called The 1961 Menu – a nod to Marco Pierre White’s birth year – it offers two courses for £20.95, available Monday to Friday from 12pm to 4.30pm.

To make the dining experience even more special, the restaurant has teamed up with renowned champagne house Laurent-Perrier to offer recommended wine pairings and exclusive bespoke cocktails alongside the à la carte menu.

Phil said: “It means guests can savour the season even more and make their visit an experience they will never forget.”

For more details or to book a table, visit mpwrestaurants.co.uk.