Bailey’s Cheese & Charcuterie has been officially crowned the number one Coffee & Tea spot in Blackpool, thanks to the support of its loyal guests.

The popular venue has also been awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 by TripAdvisor boasting a perfect 5-star rating across reviews.

Located in the heart of Blackpool Bailey’s has become a firm favourite for locals and visitors alike. The award recognises not just the quality of the food and drinks, but also the welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service that keep guests coming back.

Visitors can expect a delightful range of artisan cheeses and charcuterie boards each carefully curated to provide a taste experience that pairs perfectly with their hand-picked selection of wines.

From rich, creamy cheeses to flavoursome cured meats, every visit promises something special for both casual visitors and food enthusiasts.

The owners expressed their gratitude, they said: “We’re officially No.1! Thanks to our wonderful guests, Bailey’s Cheese & Charcuterie is proud to be rated the number one coffee & tea spot in Blackpool on TripAdvisor and honoured with the Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 – all with a glowing 5 rating!

“From artisan cheeses and charcuterie boards to hand-picked wines, every visit is made special by you. Come see why we’re top of the list – pull up a chair and taste the difference.”

Guests often comment on the relaxed yet stylish setting, perfect for enjoying a leisurely breakfast, afternoon coffee or a decadent charcuterie board with friends.

With its perfect combination of artisan products, hand-picked wines and 5-star service it’s clear why Bailey’s Cheese & Charcuterie has captured the hearts and taste buds of Blackpool.