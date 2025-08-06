Restaurant chain Loungers is planning to open a new branch in Cleveleys.

Loungers, the UK’s ‘fastest growing’ café/bar group, will take over the former Argos unit in Victoria Road West.

The unit was recently home to Cats Protection before the charity shop closed in May, with plans to relocate to a new store in Victoria Road West in the coming months.

The new Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham | Â© Lee Boswell/ UNP 0845 600 7737

It leaves the door open for Bristol-based Loungers who are planning to open their third restaurant on the Fylde Coast later this year.

The chain has already proved popular with its Vintro Lounge in Blackpool’s Church Street and Lytham’s Trevino Lounge, which opened in Clifton Street last October. You can take a look inside the Lytham branch here.

The chain describes itself as “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”. | Loungers

What can we expect from the Cleveleys Lounge?

Loungers has applied to Wyre Council for a premises license to serve alcohol seven days a week, from 10am to midnight.

It will open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and and drinks. It will also offer a full kids’ menu as well as gluten-free and vegan menus.

Known for its eclectic decor and popular brunch menus, Loungers now has more than 230 branches across England and Wales.

Every Lounge offers all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am and 10pm every day. You can check out their menu here.

The former Argos store in Cleveleys

The new restaurant is expected to create around 40 jobs for local people and Loungers say it will have the “community and neighbourhood at its heart”.

Other branches have seen their communities make the most of their local Lounge for catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

It says particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. A full children’s menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.