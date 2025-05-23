50 per cent off everything as one of Fylde coast's 'best' charity shops closing down

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:53 BST

One of the ‘best’ charity shops on the Fylde coast will close this weekend.

Cats Protection in Cleveleys town centre will shut permanently on Sunday (May 25).

Cats Protection charity shop in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will close on Sunday (May 25). It plans to open a new store elsewhere in the town centre in the coming months
Cats Protection charity shop in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will close on Sunday (May 25). It plans to open a new store elsewhere in the town centre in the coming months | Visit Cleveleys / Visit Fylde Coast Facebook page

A closing down sale is under way with 50% off everything in store, including furniture, homeware, DVDs, CDs, books and brick-a-brac.

The shop was due to shut last Saturday (May 17) but the closure was pushed back to this weekend.

A closing down sale is under way with 50% off everything in store, including furniture, homeware, DVDs, CDs, books and brick-a-brac.
A closing down sale is under way with 50% off everything in store, including furniture, homeware, DVDs, CDs, books and brick-a-brac. | Visit Cleveleys / Visit Fylde Coast Facebook page

Will it reopen?

Yes. Cats Protection has confirmed it will reopen at a new location in Victoria Road West in the coming months.

The exact location has yet to be confirmed but reports suggest the charity shop will relocate to another unit close by.

