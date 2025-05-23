50 per cent off everything as one of Fylde coast's 'best' charity shops closing down
One of the ‘best’ charity shops on the Fylde coast will close this weekend.
A closing down sale is under way with 50% off everything in store, including furniture, homeware, DVDs, CDs, books and brick-a-brac.
The shop was due to shut last Saturday (May 17) but the closure was pushed back to this weekend.
Will it reopen?
Yes. Cats Protection has confirmed it will reopen at a new location in Victoria Road West in the coming months.
The exact location has yet to be confirmed but reports suggest the charity shop will relocate to another unit close by.
