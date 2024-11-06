Inside Lytham's stylish new family and dog friendly cafe, restaurant and bar Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:31 BST

Join us for a look inside Lytham’s new restaurant and bar Trevino Lounge, which has transformed the former Forsyth’s store on Clifton Street with its own unique style.

Loungers, the West Country-based café/bar group, opened Trevino Lounge on October 23, creating around 40 jobs for local people.

The chain describes itself as “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”. It’s open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

You can check out their menu here.

The Loungers build and design team has transformed the former Forsyth’s store on Clifton Street with their unmistakable and eclectic style. The restaurants are characterised by informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere which is describes as a ‘home-from-home’ for diners.

Join us for a look inside...

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

1. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

2. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

3. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

4. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

5. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

6. Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

Trevino Lounge in Clifton Street, Lytham

