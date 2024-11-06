The chain describes itself as “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”. It’s open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

The Loungers build and design team has transformed the former Forsyth’s store on Clifton Street with their unmistakable and eclectic style. The restaurants are characterised by informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere which is describes as a ‘home-from-home’ for diners.