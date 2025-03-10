With us all having had the first glimpse of warmed weather recently, it’s reminded us all how enjoying a meal out in the sun is one of life’s great simple pleasures. After all, when the temperature’s high and the sun’s beating down, people don’t want to be cooped up inside.

Outdoor dining is a great thing, but it does mean that you need the right weather - a factor that often complicates things in our neck of the woods...

That being said, things have started to look up a little meteorologically of late, with warmed weather suggesting that Spring has indeed Sprung. And so what better way to celebrate than by checking out our list of Lancashire establishments with decent outdoor areas.

Across our wonderful county, there are plenty of cafes, eateries, and restaurants that have outdoor space so you don’t have to miss a second of sunlight, and we recently asked readers where their favourite local spots were.

The response was overwhelming, so here are 35 of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire...

1 . Whins Kitchen Whins Ln, Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HN | Whins Kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Dolly's Bar and Grill 386 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2PS | Dolly's Bar and Grill Photo Sales

5 . Compass Cafe Bar 24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | Google Photo Sales

6 . The Coffee Pot 12 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | The Coffee Pot Photo Sales