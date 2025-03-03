Lancashire's 34 Starbucks coffee shops & drive-throughs ranked on your Google reviews

Having entered the UK market back in 1998, which may strike some as being shockingly recently given the brand’s reputation, Starbucks quickly established itself as a go-to spot for a quick coffee.

The first store, located in Covent Garden in London, was soon joined by countless more, with the company now running thousands of outlets across the UK, all of which serve a wide and ever-expanding array of coffees both hot and cold, food, and refreshing drinks.

From Pumpkin Spiced Lattes to hot chocolates, caramel-drizzled iced creations to humble and comforting teas, Starbucks has something for everyone, with the 34 outlets in Lancashire serving the county’s caffeine-lovers with aplomb.

With that in mind, we decided to take to Google to check out how each coffee shop ranks based off your public ratings, so have a look at our list below to see where your local Starbucks ranks.

Every Starbucks in Lancashire ranked based on Google reviews...

1 . 2 Market St, Blackpool FY1 1ET - 3.7 2 Market St, Blackpool FY1 1ET - 3.7 | GOogle Photo Sales

2 . 10 Moor St, Ormskirk L39 2AQ - 4.1 10 Moor St, Ormskirk L39 2AQ - 4.1 | Google Photo Sales

3 . 16-18 Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4HU - 4.1 16-18 Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4HU - 4.1 | Google Photo Sales

4 . 19 Market St, Lancaster LA1 1HZ - 4.0 19 Market St, Lancaster LA1 1HZ - 4.0 | Google Photo Sales

5 . 200 Blackpool Rd, Preston PR1 6UY - 3.9 200 Blackpool Rd, Preston PR1 6UY - 3.9 | Google Photo Sales