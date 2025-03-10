Lancashire's 25 best Italian restaurants to try in 2025 including Blackburn, Preston, Lancaster & Blackpool

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Italian food - it’s well regarded as one of the world’s great cuisines for a reason.

Having become a beloved and integral part of the culinary landscape in the UK, the influence of Italian food can be tracked back to the mid-20th century, when there was a large influx of post-war immigrants who came to the country, bringing with them a host of traditional dishes and passion for food.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Over the years, pizzerias, cafes, and restaurants have sprung up across the country, with the cuisine quickly becoming one of if not the most popular type of food in the country, with dishes such as pizza, pasta, risotto, and countless other antipasti growing in popularity.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

With our love for Italian food extended to home cooking and takeaways, it is nevertheless undeniable that Brits still love a good old fashioned Italian restaurant, with the food, vibes, and simple ingredients making our beloved local Italian joints keystone places for special evening meals out.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 25 of Lancashire’s top Italian restaurants to try in 2025...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)

1. La Locanda

Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews)

2. The Fat Italian

188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews)

3. Italian Cottage

12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
63 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD | 4.5 out of 5 (575 Google reviews)

4. Salvatore's

63 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD | 4.5 out of 5 (575 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Liverpool Old Rd, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 4RJ | 4.5 out of 5 (915 Google reviews)

5. San Marco

Liverpool Old Rd, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 4RJ | 4.5 out of 5 (915 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
52 Lower Deardengate, Haslingden BB4 5SN | 4.7 out of 5 (353 Google reviews)

6. Siena

52 Lower Deardengate, Haslingden BB4 5SN | 4.7 out of 5 (353 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLancashireFoodTripAdvisorLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice