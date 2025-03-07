I rank all 23 of Lancashire's Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants from best to worst based on Google rating

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST

KFC has long been regarded as the top national spot for fried chicken in the UK.

With the popular fast food chain having first arrived on these shores with the opening of its first UK branch in Preston in 1965, KFC is well-known for its signature fried chicken cooked using a famously secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Since then, it has become a staple of British fast food culture, with hundreds of locations across the country and an ever-adapting menu offering a range of options, from classic chicken buckets, to wraps, sides, and desserts.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

So, take a look at our list below to see where your local KFC brand ranks...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

KFC 12, 14 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DT - 3.6

1. KFC 12, 14 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DT - 3.6

KFC 12, 14 Eastbank St, Southport PR8 1DT - 3.6 | Google

Photo Sales
KFC 20 Trafalgar St, Burnley BB11 1TQ - 3.2

2. KFC 20 Trafalgar St, Burnley BB11 1TQ - 3.2

KFC 20 Trafalgar St, Burnley BB11 1TQ - 3.2 | Google

Photo Sales
92 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2NJ - 3.6

3. 92 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2NJ - 3.6

92 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2NJ - 3.6 | Google

Photo Sales
110 Penny St, Lancaster LA1 1XN - 3.0

4. 110 Penny St, Lancaster LA1 1XN - 3.0

110 Penny St, Lancaster LA1 1XN - 3.0 | Google

Photo Sales
150 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NA - 3.2

5. 150 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NA - 3.2

150 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NA - 3.2 | Google

Photo Sales
170 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8AU - 3.3

6. 170 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8AU - 3.3

170 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8AU - 3.3 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireGooglePrestonRestaurantsBlackpoolFoodKFCLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice