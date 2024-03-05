I had a day out on Blackpool Promenade for less than £50 and these are the best budget places to visit

I went for a day out with only £50 in my pocket - these are the best tips if you are visiting Blackpool on a budget.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Mar 2024, 20:56 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 21:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The resort is full of exciting activities, but I wanted to see how easy it is to have a good day out when you're watching the pennies.

I avoided the big attractions and went for some hidden gems that helped me to keep the costs down.

I tried the famous one pound burger

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prom is full of food and drink vendors - but two streets back from the sea front I found some incredible bargains including the famous one pound burger bar at Higgitt's Arcade and The Ardwick pub which offers the cheapest pint in Britain.

The famous £1 burger at Higgitt's ArcadeThe famous £1 burger at Higgitt's Arcade
The famous £1 burger at Higgitt's Arcade

Cheapest pint in Britain

At just £1.80 for a pint of Fosters it felt like a step back in time - and the bar on Foxhall Road was packed on a Tuesday afternoon.

Cheap fun at the arcades

I blew £10 in Coral Island - cheap and cheerful fun that kept me entertained for an hour, with simulated dancing, driving and shoot-em-up games as well as the traditional 2p slot machines.

High-tech golf

And I booked in for a game of high-tech golf at Putt Above, in the old Lazerquest building. It was surprisingly good fun, and reminds me of old fashioned arcade games but with a very modern twist! That said, I was also terrible at the game. As it was mid-week this cost just £10.

Blackpool rock - in boozy flavours

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A trip to Blackpool wouldn't be complete without a stick of rock, and I found a great selection of flavours at Golden Mile Gifts. I got three for a pound - including a Prosecco flavour and a Nutella flavour. And I picked up a plush ice-cream for £4.99 too!

An old-fashioned horse ride

The biggest ticket item was a Lando ride - a traditional horse ride in a Cinderella style carriage. This cost £20 - and on a sunny and calm spring day it was a very pleasant experience and a story in itself.

It was easier than I expected to have fun in Blackpool on a budget - and I even had change left over! And it costs nothing to have a nice walk on the beach.

Related topics:Blackpool PromenadeFoodBritainGolf