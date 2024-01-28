Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I hit some golf balls - and even scored a few times!

In fact, I thought I'd done well getting my first hole in one - but then the manager, who is a dab hand at the game, informed me that it's not quite as easy as that.

So, there are several 'projection mapped' mini-golf games you can choose from. On this attempt, it was the 'True Or False' trivia game. I looked up at the screen above me and changed my strategy (or lack of!)

It asks a question - if it's true you must hit the ball in a hole on the left, or if it's false you aim for the right. It definitely makes the game more fun!

I also had a go at the Hook A Duck game - which involves aiming at a moving target! It's surprisingly good fun, and reminds me of old fashioned arcade games but with a very modern twist!

The venue itself is somewhere I would definitely go just for a drink with friends too. I love the 1920s vibe - it's filled with quirky paintings and art deco style fittings, and lounge jazz covers of familiar pop hits play over the speakers.

READ MORE: Inside Blackpool's new circus-themed venue Walterz. Luke Beddall, project manager at Putt Above, said: "Mini golf has proven to be incredibly popular in the last few years, but we wanted to bring something brand new to the experience – with an added 1920’s themed twist. "

How much does it cost to play high tech mini golf?

Each lane can accommodate groups of up to eight people and all ages are welcome. Prices vary from £10 per person for Monday to Thursday, and £12 per person for Friday to Sunday.