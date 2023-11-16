I went to a colourful launch event for a circus-themed games and entertainment centre, where locals are welcome to enjoy the holiday atmosphere at Newton Hall Caravan Park.

The venue is bursting with a fun and vibrant energy as soon as I walk in.

Games gurus, as they’re called, are warming up the Air Hockey table, and offering up Shuffleboard demonstrations.

A staff member breezes past me, wafting candy-floss – a scent that instantly reminds me of being in the Pleasure Beach as a kid.

Inside Walterz Entertainment Centre at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Blackpool. Inset: Lucinda Herbert with her caricature by Sean Smith at Cartoon Magic

House music plays over the speaker at a volume that creates a party atmosphere, but still comfortable enough to talk over.

Walterz, on Staining Road, feels like a place for celebrations – The VIP bowling and plush karaoke booths would make for amazing work-place Christmas parties, or a great evening out with a few friends.

There’s loads to entertain adults, but it also feels like a teenager’s paradise.

Classic games are given a modern twist – the AR Darts is a hit and has a constant stream of people giving it a try.

Snacks and nibbles are on hand – including ‘Yorkie Porkies’ (a mini Yorkshire Pudding with pulled pork) and dirty fries, and the mojito mocktail slush is so refreshing!

I love the elevated casual decor, which puts a modern twist on classic circus themes. Elephant statues, for example, and an incredible clown mural by renowned Blackpool-based street artist, Seca One.

Jugglers float around doing their thing, along with a card-trick act who performs tricks on members of the crowd.

Caricature artist, Sean Smith, caught my attention throughout the evening with his funny and impressive 4 minute sketches – so I was thrilled when he offered to draw me and my partner. We have had a good laugh about them ever since and have even framed them as a memento!

I love that this family-run holiday park have opened Walterz up for the local community to enjoy.

It’s open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm. It’s free entry with all games individually priced. Booking advised for private karaoke booths and bowling. Breakfast, fresh coffee and dining from 9am to 9pm.