If you had to describe the taste of summer then this would be it!

The team at Blackpool’s most luxurious venue the Beach House has exelled again with the delivery of tehir summer menu.

I was invited along last week to try out the new dishes inspired by the bold fresh flavours of the Mediterranean and South America.

The Beach House team rolled out a fabulous feast of sunshine-infused small plates and signature wines, all showcasing the big flavours and culinary creativity behind this season’s mouthwatering Mediterranean-inspired menu from Executive Chef Diego Martinez.

The sunset at the Beach House Blackpool's summer menu launch party | NW

The welcoming venue for those that don’t know, is on Blackpool seafront next to the Wedding Chapel, and prides itself on offering food, drink and service you cannot get anywhere else in the resort.

As we arrived we were greeted by owner Hagop Tchobanian who proudly announced he and his wife Cheryl had added Armenia wine to the menu - a nod to his heritage.

Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post editor Vanessa Sims with the owner of the Beach House Hagop Tchobanian | nw

The new Armenian wine added to the menu at the Beach House Blackpool a nod to the owner's heritage | NW

As I looked around to admire the new decor completed during the winter shut down, I could see the place was booming with happy faces. The bi-fold doors were pulled back as guests freely flowed between the outdoor seating area and the indoors.

A talented saxophonistand a guitarist gave the evening it’s sound track and it is so easy to see why this a real favourite amongst foodies in the town.

The new summer menu at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

The new menu - the real star of the night - was inspired by the bold fresh flavours of the Mediterranean and South America.

The new summer menu at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

The sizzling Summer Menu features the freshest seafood and locally produced meats, all mixed with the fruity and fresh, sour and sweet flavours of Diego’s South American homeland, using the intense flavours of tropical fruits such as pineapple, mango and passionfruit.

The new summer menu at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

We were treated to some tasty and tantalising new dishes including Montaditos, rustic breads of wild mushrooms and hummus, Heritage tomatoes and Parma ham, plantain cakes with pineapple infused king prawns, Peruvian Hake tacos with guacamole salsa, Mykonos feta bites, herby chicken pinxchos and a selection of wood fired pizzas.

And I have to say every mouthful was a delight. My favourite was the plantain cakes with pineapple infused king prawns.

The new summer menu at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

But the menu has something for everyone - even those not a lover of seafood.

Each dish tasted better than the last and that is real triumph. The venue combined with this new menu effortlessly fills you with holiday vibes.

I will certainly be heading back to try more creations on the fabulous menu - and I cannot recommend highly enough you do too!

The reworked John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

And those who have been before make sure you look out for how the team have reworked the John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets!

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday from 12noon to 1am, Saturday from 9am to 1am and Sunday from 9am to 11pm.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]