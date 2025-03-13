Get me a Guinness! 15 of Lancashire's best Irish pubs to try on St Patrick's Day 2025

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17th, is a lively and vibrant occasion in the UK, especially in cities and towns with significant Irish communities, including many places in Lancashire such as Lancaster, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, and Burnley.
Although it originates in Ireland, St Paddy’s Day day has become a global celebration of Irish culture and heritage and, in the UK, it is typically marked with parades, live music, and public festivals, where people of all backgrounds join in the festivities.
Iconic symbols like shamrocks, leprechauns, and the colour green are commonly seen, and many pubs offer special Irish-themed food and drinks - safe to say that the Guinness will be flowing come Monday.
The day also highlights traditional Irish music and dance, with performances often taking place in public spaces and, while it is not a public holiday across the entire UK, many people still take the opportunity to celebrate.
With St. Patrick's Day having evolved into a multicultural event, embraced by both Irish and non-Irish communities, promoting unity and joy, we decided to put together a list of 15 of Lancashire's best Irish pubs to try on St Paddy’s Day this year.
