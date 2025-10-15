Cafe at Walterz has unveiled a new menu from local chef Nathan Shaw, featuring a mix of breakfast, lunch and dessert options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the heart of Staining at Newton Hall Holiday Park the popular dining spot is inviting locals and visitors alike to experience a menu packed with creativity.

From fluffy golden pancakes layered with zesty lemon, fresh blueberry, banana, or creamy white chocolate and pistachio, to a crispy Korean chicken burger with spicy gochujang sauce and yuzu mayonnaise, Nathan and his talented team have crafted dishes that celebrate shared moments and everyday delights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New menu Cafe Walterz | third party

For dessert lovers, the knickerbocker sundae - complete with treacle toffee ice cream, brownie pieces and toffee popcorn, offers pure joy in a glass.

Brunch enthusiasts can enjoy the new breakfast menu from 9am to noon, featuring silky eggs benedict, crispy corned beef hash croquettes and a traditional full English.

Lunchtime favourites include juicy double cheese burgers, grilled rarebit cheesed toasties, sweet chilli tuna melts, and salt and pepper broccolini.

For a sweet finish, treats such as deep fried oreos and the must-try knickerbocker sundae are not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New menu at Cafe Walterz | third party

The fun continues into the evening with Nathan’s Gaming Menu at the Walterz Entertainment Hub. Guests can enjoy homemade sliders, tasting platters, piggy fries topped with baconaise, crispy macaroni cheese bites, and Nathan’s signature maple chipotle hot sauce.

Retro street eats meet modern creativity with each dish crafted from locally sourced ingredients .

Nathan said: “This new menu is all about feelgood food. It’s fun, bold and full of flavour, taking familiar favourites to the next level with our own creative spin. Every dish is designed to make people smile.”

Cafe at Walterz, part of Partington’s Holiday Parks, is open seven days a week, welcoming families before 7pm and offering late-night dining and entertainment.

With free parking, full accessibility and a vibrant mix of dining and games, it’s quickly becoming a must-visit destination for locals and holidaymakers alike.