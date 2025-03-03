Burger King announces change to iconic Whopper burger recipe ahead of free UK giveaway
For the first time in years, Burger King have tweaked the recipe for their iconic Whopper burger, promising that the improvements will make the new-and-improved Whopper juicier and tastier than ever.
Still boasting flame-grilled 100% British and Irish beef but now coming packaged in a glazed and fluffier sesame seed bun alongside freshly-cut tomatoes and onions, Burger King have said that the new Whopper is the ‘best-ever tasting Whopper’.
What’s more, burger fans can land themselves a free Whopper on Wednesday, March 5 as part of Burger King UK’s ‘Whopper Day’ - a day designed to celebrate ‘flame-licked greatness that brings the magic to every bite’.
To get the free signature burger, customers need to download the Burger King UK app and, for anyone who might prefer to enjoy their free Whopper at home, Burger King UK has also partnered with Uber Eats for the special day, meaning people can get a free burger when they spend a minimum of £20.
"We know our fans love the Whopper, so we've been listening and taking on their feedback to make it taste better than ever,” said Burger King UK’s chief marketing officer, Katie Evans. "And what better way to celebrate than with the return of Whopper Day? Mark your calendars for March 5, head to your local BK, and grab a free Whopper."
