A pair of Lancashire curry houses have been nominated in the English Curry Awards

The 14th English Curry Awards 2025 finalists have been revealed, celebrating the best and boldest in the nation’s curry scene - from traditional favourites to modern street food innovators like Twisted Indian Street Food.

Oceanic Awards has officially announced the finalists for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025, a prestigious event that celebrates the vibrant and ever-evolving English curry industry.

The annual ceremony continues to honour the outstanding contributions of chefs, restaurants, and takeaway services across the nation.

This year’s finalists represent the best of the best - each known for their passion, innovation and culinary excellence.

One standout finalist this year is Twisted Indian Street Food from Blackpool, nominated for the Street Food with a Twist Award.

Another standout finalist is Buraq in Kirkham which has been nominated as a North West Curry Restaurant of the Year.

The winners will be revealed during an elegant awards ceremony on August 11 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham. This gala will bring together industry professionals, food lovers and cultural tastemakers to honour excellence within the curry community.

A spokesperson for the event stated: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

Buraq in Kirkham has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year in the north west English Curry Awards.

Known for its bold fusion of traditional and global flavours, Twisted Indian Street Food. Their innovative menu blends authentic desi recipes with a creative modern edge, offering a fresh take on classic curries - without preservatives or artificial flavours.

The name itself reflects their philosophy: where traditional meets modern and where originality takes centre stage.

Twisted’s commitment to flavour, creativity, and authenticity has earned them a loyal following and now, a well-deserved place among the nation’s top curry innovators.

The continued success of the English Curry Awards has also led Oceanic Awards to expand the celebration to other regional events in Manchester and London - further amplifying the achievements of the UK’s thriving curry scene.

As the big night approaches, excitement is building. The 14th English Curry Awards 2025 promises to be a celebration of culinary talent, cultural heritage, and the people who keep the nation's love for curry alive and thriving.