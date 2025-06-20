A fresh new chapter for café at Walterz as it unveils delicious new menu

The cafe at Walterz is entering a fresh new chapter with big bold flavours and a culinary shake up.

The Café at Walterz in Staining has officially turned the page on its next exciting chapter, unveiling a dynamic new menu under the creative direction of local culinary star, Nathan Shaw.

At just 24 years old, the Blackpool born chef is already making waves with his flavour packed, scratch made dishes that celebrate bold taste, comfort food nostalgia and modern street food flair.

Chef Nathan said: ‘I’ve been hooked since I was a kid. My earliest memories are of being in the kitchen with my dad cooking together. I learned early on that great food starts with respect for the process and that has stuck with me ever since.

“Freshly cooked food with a deep flavour - that’s where I come alive.”

New Chef Nathan Shaw at Cafe Walterz. | Walterz

The relaunch event on Wednesday 18 June drew a large crowd of food enthusiasts, all eager to sample Nathan’s new creations. Guests were treated to a taster menu that wowed with every bite, from double-stacked cheeseburgers and spicy buffalo wings with celeriac remoulade, to crispy mac and cheese bites and ‘Piggy Fries’ crowned with Shaw’s signature Baconaise.

Sweet tooths weren’t left behind either with deep fried Oreos and gooey Cookie Dough S’mores closing the evening in style.

Nathan and his team unveiled an incredible spread of small plates all bursting with flavour and creativity. Highlights included juicy Double Cheese Burgers. | Walterz

Nathan’s culinary vision blends fun and flavour, transforming classic café dishes into crave worthy favourites. Whether it’s a zingy Peri Peri Chicken Bowl or the much hyped Maple Chipotle Pork.

What sets this menu apart? Everything is made from scratch from the sauces to the seasoning blends ensuring every mouthful packs a punch.

A Fresh new chapter for Café at Walterz | Walterz

The new chef, Nathan said: “We’ve created a place where people can eat great food and get together, whatever the time of day, in one welcoming space. This relaunch marks the beginning of a transformation for Walterz - from a casual café to a fully-fledged destination dining spot; complete with themed nights, taste challenges and event menus.

“Look out for Tapas Nights, International Boards and even a fiery ‘Gerwyn Spice Challenge’ - our cheeky darts-themed nod to the popular Hot Ones format, but with my homemade sauces. It’s all about joy on the plate and off it.”

That experience continues into the evening, when Nathan’s menu is served right in the heart of the Walterz Entertainment Centre - a venue that combines retro fairground charm with modern day interactive fun.

Guests can bowl, sing their hearts out in karaoke booths, challenge friends at AR darts and feast without missing a beat.

Comedians Steve Royle & Karl Porter with new menu at Cafe at Walterz. | Walterz

Backed by Partington’s Holiday Parks, which invested £2 million into the venue in 2023, Café at Walterz is fast becoming a go-to dining destination for locals and visitors alike.

With themed nights, taste challenges and rotating specials on the horizon - including the cheeky ‘Gerwyn Spice Challenge’, Nathan Shaw’s culinary leadership is redefining what it means to dine out in Blackpool.

Partington’s is a family-owned business based in Lancashire and run by joint Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.

Rob and Andrea are thrilled to welcome Nathan Shaw to Café at Walterz as its new Head Chef. They said: “Nathan’s passion for producing quality innovative dishes is just what we need to establish Walterz as the place to eat.

“The launch of this exciting new menu is testament to our commitment to continuing to invest in Walterz Entertainment Centre as not only the number one venue for interactive social games, but THE place for friends and family to meet for great food and spend quality time together.”

Joint CEO Andrea Challis, Martin Challis, COO and Georgina Partington-Bull, Head of Sales Development at Partington's | Walterz

The Café at Walterz can be found at Walterz Entertainment Centre, which is based at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining - a popular leisure location belonging to Partington’s Holiday Parks.

Walterz is ready to serve up a whole carnival of delicious delights. With free, parking right outside, full accessibility, and weekly deals like Walk-in Wednesdays (20% off games + a special dish after 4pm); it’s quickly becoming a go-to venue for locals and visitors alike.

The Café at Walterz at Walterz Entertainment Centre is open from 9am to 4pm daily with breakfast served from 9am to noon and lunch from 12noon with last orders at 3pm. From 4pm onwards, food is served in Walterz Hub. For bookings, more info and full menus visit: www.walterzblackpool.com/cafe-at-walterz