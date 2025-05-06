VE Day: 15 poignant pictures which show how Blackpool marked Victory in Europe 80 years ago

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 6th May 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 14:43 BST

There had been few reasons to party or celebrate during the war.

And although it was early days with tensions in Japan still ongoing, when VE Day dawned people couldn’t wait to get together and enjoy the first taste of freedom for six long years.

Across the Fylde coast, families came together to organise street parties. Long tables adorned with cloths with borrowed dining chairs lined either side seated children, parents and grandparents for a day to remember.

ICYMI: 35 amazing old pictures of Blackpool Talbot Road and Dickson Road from street scenes to old pubs

I take you on a journey to the 1960s in Blackpool through 19 awesome pictures

25 celebrities spotted in Blackpool through the years - Tom Hanks, Andrew Lincoln and Tom Cruise among them

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

People draped their streets in Union Jacks to mark the occasion

1.

People draped their streets in Union Jacks to mark the occasion | jpimedia

Photo Sales
VE Day street party, Pleasant Grove, Thornton

2.

VE Day street party, Pleasant Grove, Thornton | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Another street party in full swing in Blackpool, do you recognise where it was?

3.

Another street party in full swing in Blackpool, do you recognise where it was? | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Residents on Lindel Road in Fleetwood threw a street party on VE Day

4.

Residents on Lindel Road in Fleetwood threw a street party on VE Day | jpimedia

Photo Sales
VE Day in Hazeldene Road, Fleetwood

5.

VE Day in Hazeldene Road, Fleetwood | jpimedia

Photo Sales
A bonfire in Penrose Street to mark VE Day

6.

A bonfire in Penrose Street to mark VE Day | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:JapanFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice