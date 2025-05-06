And although it was early days with tensions in Japan still ongoing, when VE Day dawned people couldn’t wait to get together and enjoy the first taste of freedom for six long years.
Across the Fylde coast, families came together to organise street parties. Long tables adorned with cloths with borrowed dining chairs lined either side seated children, parents and grandparents for a day to remember.
