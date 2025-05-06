Dickson Road and Talbot Road meet in the centre of town and are among the oldest streets in our town. Dickson Road which backs on to some of Blackpool’s biggest hotels is a community in itself with shops, businesses and guest houses along the length of the road to Gynn Square. And Talbot Road which is undergoing yet another transformation was one of the town’s very first streets. It’s home to the train station, town centre pubs, clubs and shops and cuts through to the more residential side near Layton. These brilliant pictures take us on a journey from the early 1900s to the noughties.