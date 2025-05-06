35 amazing old pictures of Blackpool Talbot Road and Dickson Road from street scenes to old pubs

By Claire Lark
Published 6th May 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:05 BST

Two main thoroughfares are depicted in these great old photos.

Dickson Road and Talbot Road meet in the centre of town and are among the oldest streets in our town. Dickson Road which backs on to some of Blackpool’s biggest hotels is a community in itself with shops, businesses and guest houses along the length of the road to Gynn Square. And Talbot Road which is undergoing yet another transformation was one of the town’s very first streets. It’s home to the train station, town centre pubs, clubs and shops and cuts through to the more residential side near Layton. These brilliant pictures take us on a journey from the early 1900s to the noughties.

Dickson Road, looking north arpund 1910. On the left is the rear of the Park House Hotel and the distinctive windows of the multi-storey Imperial Hotel.

The junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road, late 60s, early 70s

Can Stop Off Licence, Talbot Road, 2001

This was the original gateway to Blackpool by rail - Talbot Road Station, pulled down in 1896 and replaced by the terminal known as North Station, itself demolished in 1973

The Bike Shop, 1996

Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912

