37 groovy pictures of Poulton-le-Fylde bars, pubs and clubs in the 1990s and 2000s

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:23 BST

If you were out and about in the 90’s and 2000’s, then you’ll know that Poulton really came alive at night.

Before the time when a good night was a gin and tonic at home with a box set and the kids finally asleep, you might have enjoyed Lawdy Miss Clawdy’s, Club L’Orange, The Hub, Peppermint Lounge and more.

So we’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to 2012.

ICYMI: 51 irreplaceable pictures of Blackpool high schools Palatine and Collegiate in the 90s and 00s

19 Blackpool seafront photos from the 60s, 70s and 80s - many rarely seen

I love these prominent retro pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

The Edge in Hardhorn Road. Pictured from left: Natalie Law, Sadie Thorley, Ami Birkett, Kirsty Barker, Nikita Calvert, Lisa Rowland Picture by: Christian Blake

1. Poulton nightlife

The Edge in Hardhorn Road. Pictured from left: Natalie Law, Sadie Thorley, Ami Birkett, Kirsty Barker, Nikita Calvert, Lisa Rowland Picture by: Christian Blake Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Club L'Orange, 1999

2. Poulton nightlife

Club L'Orange, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Opening night of the Cube, manageress Lisa Upton (left) toasts the success of the club with staff Kate Astbury and Lara Penswick.

3. Poulton nightlife

Opening night of the Cube, manageress Lisa Upton (left) toasts the success of the club with staff Kate Astbury and Lara Penswick. Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
Club L'Orange, 1999

4. Poulton nightlife

Club L'Orange, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
DJ Joe Henry with Keith Harris at Club L'Orange in 1999

5. Poulton nightlife

DJ Joe Henry with Keith Harris at Club L'Orange in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hub Nightclub in the Teanlowe Centre, 1999

6. Poulton nightlife

Hub Nightclub in the Teanlowe Centre, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Poulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice