Before the time when a good night was a gin and tonic at home with a box set and the kids finally asleep, you might have enjoyed Lawdy Miss Clawdy’s, Club L’Orange, The Hub, Peppermint Lounge and more.
So we’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to 2012.
The Edge in Hardhorn Road. Pictured from left: Natalie Law, Sadie Thorley, Ami Birkett, Kirsty Barker, Nikita Calvert, Lisa Rowland
Picture by: Christian Blake Photo: Christian Blake
Club L'Orange, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson
Opening night of the Cube, manageress Lisa Upton (left) toasts the success of the club with staff Kate Astbury and Lara Penswick. Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock
DJ Joe Henry with Keith Harris at Club L'Orange in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson
Hub Nightclub in the Teanlowe Centre, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock