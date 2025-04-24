25 brilliantly remembered pictures of Blackpool's favourite childhood memories of living by the sea

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST

We asked you to share your favourite childhood memories of living in Blackpool during the summer – and you responded in your hundreds.

These photos capture some of those precious memories – the special times with friends and family, the places, the things you did and people you remember. They are the essence of what Blackpool is all about and celebrate decades of our fabulous resort. Graham Nadin summed it up nicely: “Blackpool is just one living holiday here. You work then go have fun on your door step - awesome town!”

A packed Blackpool beach, mid 1990s

1. Summers past

A packed Blackpool beach, mid 1990s | National World

Peter Drury: "Heaving with families on holiday. And people took their rubbish home."

2. Summer memories

Peter Drury: "Heaving with families on holiday. And people took their rubbish home." Photo: National World

"Love everything about Blackpool as a child and now...many happy memories. Beach and donkeys, ice cream, fish and chips" - Sharon James

3. Summer memories

"Love everything about Blackpool as a child and now...many happy memories. Beach and donkeys, ice cream, fish and chips" - Sharon James Photo: submit

Great days out at the Sandcastle was one of your favourite memories

4. Summer memories

Great days out at the Sandcastle was one of your favourite memories Photo: National World

"Having the full run of the tower, ballroom, outer space area, Jungle Jim's, circus, aquarium. We were dropped off with a packed lunch and picked up at tea time. Best days of my younger life" - Amanda Clark Bowen

5. Summer memories

"Having the full run of the tower, ballroom, outer space area, Jungle Jim's, circus, aquarium. We were dropped off with a packed lunch and picked up at tea time. Best days of my younger life" - Amanda Clark Bowen Photo: Bill Johnson

Yvonne Eaves Ince: "Picnics on the sandhills, the open air baths and day ticket to Pontins. Happy days"

6. Summer memories

Yvonne Eaves Ince: "Picnics on the sandhills, the open air baths and day ticket to Pontins. Happy days" Photo: staff

