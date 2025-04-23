Where other Fylde Coast towns have suffered through the demise of high streets, Cleveleys has bucked the trend and continues to be a magnet for tourists with its eclectic mix of shops.
These photos go back through the decades and highlight how things were back in the day – not much difference really only a change in shops. Can you remember some of them?
1. Cleveleys Street Scenes
At the junction with Princess Road. Remember Mickey's Store? Photo: National World
2. Cleveleys Street Scenes
Looking down a bustling Victoria Road West, mid-90s Photo: National World
3. Cleveleys Street Scenes
Victoria Road West in the 1990s. The Regal Hotel to the left Photo: National World
4. Cleveleys Street Scenes
This picture at the Victoria Road junction was taken for the Tramway Centenary in 1985 Photo: National World
5. Cleveleys Street Scenes
Victoria Road West in 1995 - Independent Estate Agents and Harper and Pye Photo: National World
6. Cleveleys Street Scenes
Can you remember these shops as they were in April 1994? Photo: National World