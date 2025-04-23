19 of the best Cleveleys pictures of Victoria Road West and the town centre, 70s, 80s and 90s

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 10:39 BST

Bustling Cleveleys.

Where other Fylde Coast towns have suffered through the demise of high streets, Cleveleys has bucked the trend and continues to be a magnet for tourists with its eclectic mix of shops.

These photos go back through the decades and highlight how things were back in the day – not much difference really only a change in shops. Can you remember some of them?

At the junction with Princess Road. Remember Mickey's Store?

1. Cleveleys Street Scenes

At the junction with Princess Road. Remember Mickey's Store? Photo: National World

Looking down a bustling Victoria Road West, mid-90s

2. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Looking down a bustling Victoria Road West, mid-90s Photo: National World

Victoria Road West in the 1990s. The Regal Hotel to the left

3. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Victoria Road West in the 1990s. The Regal Hotel to the left Photo: National World

This picture at the Victoria Road junction was taken for the Tramway Centenary in 1985

4. Cleveleys Street Scenes

This picture at the Victoria Road junction was taken for the Tramway Centenary in 1985 Photo: National World

Victoria Road West in 1995 - Independent Estate Agents and Harper and Pye

5. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Victoria Road West in 1995 - Independent Estate Agents and Harper and Pye Photo: National World

Can you remember these shops as they were in April 1994?

6. Cleveleys Street Scenes

Can you remember these shops as they were in April 1994? Photo: National World

