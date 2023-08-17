News you can trust since 1873
Peter Kay, Gary Barlow, Prince William and 'Ed Sheeran' among the famous faces spotted at Blackpool Pleasure Beach through the years

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a hot spot for the millions of people who visit our town every year and the celebrities are no different.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

Earlier this week an incredible Ed Sheeran lookalike was seen and was mobbed by Sheeran fans who were convinced it was really him. But there have been lots of famous faces spotted at the Pleasure Beach through the years whether they were in town with their families, for promotional work or invited to special events, they have all experienced how special the theme park is.

Peter Kay at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2005

1. Famous at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Peter Kay at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2005 Photo: National World

Gary Barlow enjoy a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his family, 2005

2. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Gary Barlow enjoy a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his family, 2005 Photo: Dave Nelson

Nickolodeon Slimefest show Blackpool ice arena , Blackpool Pleasure Beach . pictured Pixie Lott . Pic Dave Nelson

3. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Nickolodeon Slimefest show Blackpool ice arena , Blackpool Pleasure Beach . pictured Pixie Lott . Pic Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Prince William on board a coach outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1998

4. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Prince William on board a coach outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1998 Photo: Warren Smith

Nickelodeon Land construction underway at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

5. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Nickelodeon Land construction underway at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Bill Johnson

Spongebob Squarepants rides 'The Pepsi Max Big One' rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2010

6. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Spongebob Squarepants rides 'The Pepsi Max Big One' rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2010 Photo: David Levene

JLS at the Rock FM Jingle Ball at the Paradise Room, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

7. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

JLS at the Rock FM Jingle Ball at the Paradise Room, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Martin Bostock

Marlene Dietrich requested a tour of Blackpool after flying into Squires Gate for her two shows in 1955. She is seen here at the Pleasure Beach

8. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Marlene Dietrich requested a tour of Blackpool after flying into Squires Gate for her two shows in 1955. She is seen here at the Pleasure Beach Photo: Submit

