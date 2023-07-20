We’ve dug extra deep into the archives to bring you these picture gems of Blackpool Pleasure Beach – just as it was back in the day.
They span the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s and show the rides, aerial photos and a peek behind the scenes too
1. Noah's Ark
Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides. This was 1981 Photo: JPIMedia
2. Fun House
The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background. This photo was taken from Noah's Ark Photo: JPIMedia
3. 1980s Pleasure Beach
This aerial shot shows the Grand National, the Flying Machines, Noah's Ark and Alice in Wonderland Photo: JPIMedia
4. New ride
The Greatest Show on Earth was a new ride at a cost of £600,000 Photo: JPIMedia
5. Pleasure Beach views
The Tom Sawyer Lake, 1989. The sign to the right said that coins, presumably thrown into the lake, would be donated to charity Photo: JPIMedia
6. Pleasure Beach views
The entrance to the Grand National ride in 1987 Photo: JPIMedia
7. 1980s Pleasure Beach
The Derby Racer, 1980 Photo: JPIMedia
8. Pleasure Beach views
Which ride was this in 1987? Photo: JPIMedia