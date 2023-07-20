News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

25 rare scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach which will stir childhood memories

We’ve dug extra deep into the archives to bring you these picture gems of Blackpool Pleasure Beach – just as it was back in the day.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST

They span the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s and show the rides, aerial photos and a peek behind the scenes too

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides. This was 1981

1. Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides. This was 1981 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background. This photo was taken from Noah's Ark

2. Fun House

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background. This photo was taken from Noah's Ark Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This aerial shot shows the Grand National, the Flying Machines, Noah's Ark and Alice in Wonderland

3. 1980s Pleasure Beach

This aerial shot shows the Grand National, the Flying Machines, Noah's Ark and Alice in Wonderland Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Greatest Show on Earth was a new ride at a cost of £600,000

4. New ride

The Greatest Show on Earth was a new ride at a cost of £600,000 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Tom Sawyer Lake, 1989. The sign to the right said that coins, presumably thrown into the lake, would be donated to charity

5. Pleasure Beach views

The Tom Sawyer Lake, 1989. The sign to the right said that coins, presumably thrown into the lake, would be donated to charity Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The entrance to the Grand National ride in 1987

6. Pleasure Beach views

The entrance to the Grand National ride in 1987 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Derby Racer, 1980

7. 1980s Pleasure Beach

The Derby Racer, 1980 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Which ride was this in 1987?

8. Pleasure Beach views

Which ride was this in 1987? Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure Beach