The president was here to deliver a powerful speech to the Labour Party Conference in October 2002. But it wasn’t his address to the top-labour delegates which had people talking – it was his visit to McDonald’s.

It was the talk of the town. With his entourage in tow, he called into the Boardwalk restaurant opposite Central Pier at 10.55pm on a Wednesday night for a Maccies supper. He could have afforded to eat anywhere he fancied but nothing could beat a burger and a coke. He hung around for half an hour and staff were left speechless. These photos show the moment, including the receipt for the order as well as a selection of other key moments in the resort.