Bill slurps on a large coke

Labour Party Conference 2002: 13 memorable scenes which show President Bill Clinton in Blackpool including his surprise visit to McDonald's leaving staff speechless

It was one of the most memorable moments in Blackpool’s history – when American President Bill Clinton came to town 20 years ago.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:55 am

The president was here to deliver a powerful speech to the Labour Party Conference in October 2002. But it wasn’t his address to the top-labour delegates which had people talking – it was his visit to McDonald’s.

It was the talk of the town. With his entourage in tow, he called into the Boardwalk restaurant opposite Central Pier at 10.55pm on a Wednesday night for a Maccies supper. He could have afforded to eat anywhere he fancied but nothing could beat a burger and a coke. He hung around for half an hour and staff were left speechless. These photos show the moment, including the receipt for the order as well as a selection of other key moments in the resort.

1. When Bill Clinton came to Blackpool

Clinton meets staff at Blackpool McDonalds in 2002

Photo: Rob Lock

2. When Bill Clinton came to Blackpool

McDonald's staff were left speechless when the American president called in for a milkshake

Photo: submit

3. When Bill Clinton came to Blackpool

Workmen erect a banner outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach to welcome President Bill Clinton

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. When Bill Clinton came to Blackpool

Even the US president has to pay his way - this was Bill Clinton's order receipt

Photo: Rob Lock

