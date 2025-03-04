4 . Bonny Street Memories

This photo montage shows a zoomed in aerial image of Bonny Street on the right taken from the original photo of Central Station to the left. The jumble of properties in the centre includes Wilkinson's Yard and Pleasant View. The building with the sign which reads "Martell's Brandy" marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson's Yard and the whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street Photo: National World