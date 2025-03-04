I would love to see Bonny Street in Blackpool as it was with its tiny terraces and quirky layout

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 13:06 BST

They were a clump of terraced streets stepped back from the seafront and they seemed a world away from the Golden Mile.

But there they were, a stone’s throw from the beach and wedged alongside the resort’s railway station in the golden age of steam.

They are long gone but were narrow with dingy backyards, old gas lamps and unexpected views of the railway. It was a quirky layout.

However in March 1959, 26 homes in Bonny Street, Pleasant View and Wilkinson’s Yard were flattened by demolition crews under a slum clearance order.

In 1964, the station closed and the whole area was eventually replaced by the police station, court buildings, central car park and the famous and much-loved Bonny Street market.

Times are changing once again though, as the new central development digs in to transform the area for future generations.

These fascinating photos go right back to the beginning, they show the streets, pubs, train station and more recent scenes from the 1990s.

What an incredibly nostalgic picture - this was Pleasant View nestled in the maze of tiny terraces Wonder who the person was at the doorstep? Photo: Submit - library

Wilkinson's Yard was off Bonny Street and can be seen near the centre of the section enlarged from an original photograph of Central Station. The V shaped roofs of Central Station can be seen above the property at the end of the yard. Photo: staff

This emotive Coronation Street style picture shows Bonny Street running parallel with the Golden Mile Photo: Submit

This photo montage shows a zoomed in aerial image of Bonny Street on the right taken from the original photo of Central Station to the left. The jumble of properties in the centre includes Wilkinson's Yard and Pleasant View. The building with the sign which reads "Martell's Brandy" marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson's Yard and the whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street Photo: National World

The Concert Inn on the Corner of Bonny Street and Chapel Street , was demolished in 1966. Some people will still remember this Photo: staff

Another view of Wilkinson's Yard, looking towards Bonny Street, seen through the archway Photo: staff

