News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
One of the cells at Kirkham Prison in 2001
One of the cells at Kirkham Prison in 2001

HMP Kirkham: 28 scenes which offer a glimpse of life behind the walls of Kirkham Prison through 60 years service

Kirkham Prison is 60 this month and these photos offer a rare insight into life inside.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:45 pm

The prison is the Fylde Coast’s only jail and opened in 1962. The actual site started out life as an RAF base and continued until 1945 where it remained closed until the facility was taken over by the Home Office and susequently opened as a prison. There had been a public inquiry into the Prison Commissioner’s plans to turn the site into a prison, with residents concerned about escapes, and the temptations of having a seaside resort nearby. These pictures show the site throughout the years - from an empty building in 1960, to the more recent past and offer a glimpse inside the cells at varying stages throughout the past six decades as well as key moments in its history.

In case you missed them: 21 emotive scenes of Blackpool playgrounds - including the lost slides, swings and roundabouts where we played for hours in the 70s, 80s and 90s

31 uncovered photos of the police officers who protected Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in the 90s - including rare scenes inside Central Police Station in Bonny Street

24 poignant scenes which show lost buildings and landmarks across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast being demolished

1. Kirkham Prison

Kirkham Prison in 1996

Photo: Send in

Photo Sales

2. Kirkham Prison

Inside one of the cells, at the opening of new Kirkham prison in 2004

Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales

3. Kirkham Prison

Birds eye view of Kirkham Prison site in 1988

Photo: library

Photo Sales

4. Kirkham Prison

Director General of the Prison Service, Mr Richard Tilt and the Governor of Kirkham Open Prison, Mr Alf Jennings, foundd themselves behind bars in a reconstructed prison cell which was on display at the Royal Lancashire Show, Chorley

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
RAFBlackpoolHome Office
Next Page
Page 1 of 7