News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Demolition work began at one of the corners of the unique art-deco building in May 1990
Demolition work began at one of the corners of the unique art-deco building in May 1990

Derby Baths: 12 poignant scenes which capture the final days of Blackpool's famous pool

The subject of Derby Baths, its memories and sad demise are still talked about in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:45 pm

It’s one of those iconic places which most people have a tale to tell and will always be a valued piece of the resort’s legacy. These photos tap into its end, the days when the bulldozers moved in to begin the task of demolition. It didn’t go without a fight though – people protested and made their voices heard to the bitter end – but to no avail.

In case you missed them: 21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

Eerie emptiness captured in rare photos of Blackpool Derby Baths after it was closed and left abandoned

The rise and fall of Blackpool Derby Baths

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Derby Baths demolition

A bulldozer eats away at the once proud Derby Baths in May 1990

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Derby Baths demolition

A sign of the times - this was 1989

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Derby Baths demolition

The last few piles of rubble were the final remnants of the famous Derby Baths in this aerial shot from 1990

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Derby Baths demolition

The concrete pillars hang on by a thread whilst the Splash Land sign can be seen firmly fixed to a wall - but not for much longer

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
BlackpoolLancashireFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3