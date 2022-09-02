Derby Baths: 12 poignant scenes which capture the final days of Blackpool's famous pool
The subject of Derby Baths, its memories and sad demise are still talked about in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:45 pm
It’s one of those iconic places which most people have a tale to tell and will always be a valued piece of the resort’s legacy. These photos tap into its end, the days when the bulldozers moved in to begin the task of demolition. It didn’t go without a fight though – people protested and made their voices heard to the bitter end – but to no avail.
