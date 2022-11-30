News you can trust since 1873
Bulldozers moved in to demolish the East Stand in 2003

Bloomfield Road Stadium: 20 scenes which show the building of Blackpool FC's new stands and the emotional day when the Armfield Stand finally opened

Away from action on the pitch, the decade of the noughties was about the reconstruction of Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road Stadium.

By Claire Lark
2 hours ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 11:52am

These archive pictures look back to the demolition of the East and South Stands, their reconstruction and official openings – including Blackpool’s most famous player, the late Jimmy Armfield who opened the stand which is named after him. The momentous occasion was reported in The Gazette with these words: “HIS name was sung from the terraces – now it is being chanted from his own stand. Seasiders’ great Jimmy Armfield was all smiles as he was given the honour of opening Blackpool FC’s new South Stand – the Armfield Stand. The 74-year-old former Seasiders’ and England captain unveiled a plaque at a special ceremony before Saturday’s highly charged Championship clash with Crystal Palace. Mr Armfield, who was visibly moved, said it was a special day for him and his family. “It’s quite emotional, ” he said. “It seems a long time since I started to play for Blackpool back in the 1950s.”

1. Bloomfield Road Stadium

The East Stand is flattened, work progresses on the new South Stand and the day when Blackpool legend, the late Jimmy Armfield, officially opened the South Stand in his name

2. Blackpool Football Club New South Stand Date: 07-09-2009

This was in September 2009 as the South Stand took shape

3. Dawn of a new era...

The new temporary seating for the East Stand at Bloomfield Road being assembled as the old South Stand comes down

4. Dawn of a new era...

The new temporary seating for the East Stand at Bloomfield Road was being assembled in this picture from 2003 as the old South Stand comes down

