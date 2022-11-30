Bloomfield Road Stadium: 20 scenes which show the building of Blackpool FC's new stands and the emotional day when the Armfield Stand finally opened
Away from action on the pitch, the decade of the noughties was about the reconstruction of Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road Stadium.
These archive pictures look back to the demolition of the East and South Stands, their reconstruction and official openings – including Blackpool’s most famous player, the late Jimmy Armfield who opened the stand which is named after him. The momentous occasion was reported in The Gazette with these words: “HIS name was sung from the terraces – now it is being chanted from his own stand. Seasiders’ great Jimmy Armfield was all smiles as he was given the honour of opening Blackpool FC’s new South Stand – the Armfield Stand. The 74-year-old former Seasiders’ and England captain unveiled a plaque at a special ceremony before Saturday’s highly charged Championship clash with Crystal Palace. Mr Armfield, who was visibly moved, said it was a special day for him and his family. “It’s quite emotional, ” he said. “It seems a long time since I started to play for Blackpool back in the 1950s.”