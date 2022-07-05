July 6 1972 was when, in the pouring rain, the zoo was officially opened – and what a half century it has been.

The zoo actually stands on the site of an airport and it was where the Royal Lancashire Show was held. It has evolved unimaginably since then and as the resort’s fabulous Zoo marks the occasion with a day of celebrations, we look back at it’s varied past and the key moments which have shaped the last 50 years.