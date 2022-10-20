Blackpool Hovercraft: 9 rare scenes from the 70s when hover power linked Blackpool and Southport
It’s 50 years since hover power first came to Blackpool – but it was short lived.
Blackpool’s hovercraft – a 38 seater SRN 6 – made its first test run on October 31 1972 before the passenger service was officially launched in May 1973 for the summer season.
It ran between Squires gate and Southport, powering people across the Ribble in a speedy 16 minutes flat.
Talk had been going on since the 60s of the idea of a hovercraft, linking the Fylde coast with other areas of the North West, including Southport, Liverpool, Fleetwood and Barrow.
As well as the scheduled flights between Starr gate and Southport, there were pleasure flights up the coast to near the Blackpool Piers and was seen as a big attraction to see the sights of Blackpool from a different angle. Sadly though, it only lasted a season before the plug was pulled.
