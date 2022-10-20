Blackpool’s hovercraft – a 38 seater SRN 6 – made its first test run on October 31 1972 before the passenger service was officially launched in May 1973 for the summer season.

It ran between Squires gate and Southport, powering people across the Ribble in a speedy 16 minutes flat.

Talk had been going on since the 60s of the idea of a hovercraft, linking the Fylde coast with other areas of the North West, including Southport, Liverpool, Fleetwood and Barrow.

As well as the scheduled flights between Starr gate and Southport, there were pleasure flights up the coast to near the Blackpool Piers and was seen as a big attraction to see the sights of Blackpool from a different angle. Sadly though, it only lasted a season before the plug was pulled.

In case you missed them: 10 scenes of loved and lost attractions in Blackpool - including Professor Peabody's, the Rocket Tram and World of Coronation Street

Undefined: readMore

1. Blackpool's Hovercraft Under the ironwork of Central Pier, the Hovercraft was ready and waiting for its inaugural run Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Blackpool's Hovercraft The first Blackpool to Southport Hovercraft in 1973. Mayor of Lytham John Gouldborn and Deputy Mayor Harry Cartmell meet the captain of the hovercraft on a stop-off in St Annes Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3. Blackpool's Hovercraft An aerial shot of the Hovercraft - the first to cross the Ribble from Blackpool to Southport in 1973 Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. Blackpool's Hovercraft The deputy mayor steps ashore Photo: library Photo Sales