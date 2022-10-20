News you can trust since 1873
The Hoverwork Hovercraft was bound to attract visitors. People swarmed round it to have a closer look in this picture
The Hoverwork Hovercraft was bound to attract visitors. People swarmed round it to have a closer look in this picture

Blackpool Hovercraft: 9 rare scenes from the 70s when hover power linked Blackpool and Southport

It’s 50 years since hover power first came to Blackpool – but it was short lived.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

Blackpool’s hovercraft – a 38 seater SRN 6 – made its first test run on October 31 1972 before the passenger service was officially launched in May 1973 for the summer season.

It ran between Squires gate and Southport, powering people across the Ribble in a speedy 16 minutes flat.

Talk had been going on since the 60s of the idea of a hovercraft, linking the Fylde coast with other areas of the North West, including Southport, Liverpool, Fleetwood and Barrow.

As well as the scheduled flights between Starr gate and Southport, there were pleasure flights up the coast to near the Blackpool Piers and was seen as a big attraction to see the sights of Blackpool from a different angle. Sadly though, it only lasted a season before the plug was pulled.

1. Blackpool's Hovercraft

Under the ironwork of Central Pier, the Hovercraft was ready and waiting for its inaugural run

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool's Hovercraft

The first Blackpool to Southport Hovercraft in 1973. Mayor of Lytham John Gouldborn and Deputy Mayor Harry Cartmell meet the captain of the hovercraft on a stop-off in St Annes

Photo: Submit

3. Blackpool's Hovercraft

An aerial shot of the Hovercraft - the first to cross the Ribble from Blackpool to Southport in 1973

Photo: Submit

4. Blackpool's Hovercraft

The deputy mayor steps ashore

Photo: library

