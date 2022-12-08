News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC goalkeeper Tony Waiters in action, 1960

Blackpool Football Club: 11 nostalgic scenes capturing Seasiders moments in time through the decades

This nostalgic pictorial journey shows 11 images of players, officials and moments on the pitch through the years.

By Claire Lark
3 hours ago

Most photos are courtesy of Getty Images and remember key moments in the club’s history as well as candid photos, homecomings and team travel by air in the 1950s.

1. Footballing Moments

Travelling in style - players and officials of Blackpool Football Club leave Squires Gate airport by a Silver City airliner in 1957

2. Footballing Moments

Captains Johnston and Joe Harvey lead out Blackpool and Newcastle United FC for the 1951 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Newcastle won the match 2-0 and Jackie Milburn scored both goals.

Photo: William Vanderson

3. Footballing Moments

Sir Stanley Matthews in 1953 moving into position

Photo: Express

4. Footballing Moments

Referee Jack Barrick looks on as Jack Rowley, forward for Manchester United Football Club, jumps above Blackpool Football Club defender Eric Hayward to head the football towards goal to score during the FA Cup Final match on 24th April 1948 at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United won the game 4-1

Photo: Fox Photos

