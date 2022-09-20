The photos show sections of Mains Lane, River Wyre and Norcross roundabouts and the construction of Amounderness Way right up to Fleetwood in the 70s. Carving a path through the fields, the ‘new road’ was a faster, more efficient route. And decades later part of the A585 at Mains Lane is being completely redesigned again, causing much congestion and misery as it happens. But once completed it will speed up the link from the M55. The photos show how the road cut through the fields, the roundabouts, junctions and when they were begging for traffic lights at Shard Road. Don’t miss the cars too – they are a blast from the past...