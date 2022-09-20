News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Norcross Roundabout looking east to Amounderness Way as it cuts its way through the fields to Skippool, 1978
Norcross Roundabout looking east to Amounderness Way as it cuts its way through the fields to Skippool, 1978

A585 through the decades: What Mains Lane, Amounderness Way and Norcross Roundabout looked like when they were being built or dug up for improvements

As the reconstruction works at Skippool and Mains Lane continue to provide traffic relief to the north of the Fylde, we’ve mined the archives to find out what the A585 and Amounderness Way were like in the early days.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:45 pm

The photos show sections of Mains Lane, River Wyre and Norcross roundabouts and the construction of Amounderness Way right up to Fleetwood in the 70s. Carving a path through the fields, the ‘new road’ was a faster, more efficient route. And decades later part of the A585 at Mains Lane is being completely redesigned again, causing much congestion and misery as it happens. But once completed it will speed up the link from the M55. The photos show how the road cut through the fields, the roundabouts, junctions and when they were begging for traffic lights at Shard Road. Don’t miss the cars too – they are a blast from the past...

In case you missed them: Poulton Teanlowe Centre: 22 nostalgic scenes of shops, people and moments at the heart of a community from the 70s to 00s

15 scenes capturing what Blackpool looked like when Queen Elizabeth first came to the throne

15 nostalgic pictures of popular Blackpool pubs that are no longer with us

1. Decades of the A585

The motorists' view from Lodge Lane in 1979 - this was before there were traffic lights at this junction. It was just a waiting game

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Decades of the A585

Mains Lane at the junction with Shard Lane in 1977. The photo was taken because traffic lights were finally being installed to prevent the long, morning queues

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Decades of the A585

Amounderness Way looking from Victoria Road towards Linden Avenue in 1978

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Decades of the A585

This was in 1978 as the main section of Amounderness Way between West Drive in Thornton and Fleetwood was being built

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
FyldeFleetwoodM55
Next Page
Page 1 of 4