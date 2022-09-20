News you can trust since 1873
This was the Promenade and Talbot Square in the mid 1950s. From the left, businesses include the EH Booth store and cafe above, Williams and Son Chemist, the Nutbrown Arcade selling Nutbrown Kitchen Equipment and a small shop advertising Blackpool rock. On the corner is an empty shop with the Royal Liver Assurance office and the Entertainments and Accommodation Ltd above. Round the corner into Talbot Square is the Midland Bank and the corner of the white facade of the Williams Deacon's Bank . Across the Square there is a gimpse of Yates's Wine Lodge. The white van has advertisements for comedian Albert Modley and his " all star cast".
15 scenes capturing what Blackpool looked like when Queen Elizabeth first came to the throne

It’s a time of reflection and so we have dug deep into the archive to find out what our resort looked when the late Queen was crowned and during the first few years of her monarchy.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:20 pm

The black and white scenes epitomise Blackpool in the 1950s showing landmarks, street scenes, events and people captured on film.

1. How Blackpool looked when The Queen came to the throne

Blackpool Rock stall, at the Pleasure Beach, from the late 1950s. Picture sent in by Geoff Race, shows the main avenue flooded

2. How Blackpool looked when The Queen came to the throne

This was the teapot mobile cafe on Blackpool beach and we think it was 1950s Pic sent in by Simon Tate

3. How Blackpool looked when The Queen came to the throne

A bird's eye view of the Promenade in the late 1950s showing Blackpool Tower and the Palace Building. Woolworths building is to the left

4. How Blackpool looked when The Queen came to the throne

Talbot Road, Blackpool - south side between Abingdon Street and Topping Street. The shops are JH Berry & Son pork butcher and pie shop, Marlow's outfitters, Norwich Building Society, Charles Clayton and Co solicitors

