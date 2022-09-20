15 scenes capturing what Blackpool looked like when Queen Elizabeth first came to the throne
It’s a time of reflection and so we have dug deep into the archive to find out what our resort looked when the late Queen was crowned and during the first few years of her monarchy.
By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:20 pm
The black and white scenes epitomise Blackpool in the 1950s showing landmarks, street scenes, events and people captured on film.
